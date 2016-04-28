FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum barely ekes out a profit
April 28, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Marathon Petroleum barely ekes out a profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp barely eked out a profit, hurt by weak crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1 million, or less than 1 cent per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 from $891 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

The company took an impairment charge of $129 million in the latest quarter.

Revenue and other income fell 25.6 percent to $12.75 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
