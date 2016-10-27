FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Refiner Marathon Petroleum reports 84.7 pct fall in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp reported an 84.7 percent drop in quarterly profit, partly hurt by lower refining margins.

Net income attributable to Marathon Petroleum fell to $145 million, or 27 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $948 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an impairment charge of $267 million, or 31 cents per share, as the company and its partner Enbridge Inc scrapped the Sandpiper Pipeline project.

Revenue and other income fell 12.3 percent to $16.46 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

