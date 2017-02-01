FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum's profit rises about 21 pct
February 1, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 7 months ago

Marathon Petroleum's profit rises about 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 21.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher income from its refining business and its unit that transports crude oil and refined products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $227 million, or 43 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $187 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income rose to $17.28 billion from $15.68 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

Marathon announced a series of steps in January to increase its stock price, including accelerating its drop down of assets to its master limited partnership, MPLX LP, amid pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

