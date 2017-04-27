FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Marathon Petroleum posts higher first-quarter profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 10:50 AM / 4 months ago

Marathon Petroleum posts higher first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's first-quarter profit surged from a year earlier, when it recorded an impairment related charge.

The net profit attributable to Marathon was $30 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $1 million, or less than 1 cent per share a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included 6 cents per share in charges, mainly related to a goodwill impairment recorded by MPLX LP, MPC's consolidated subsidiary.

Revenue and other income rose 27.8 percent to $16.39 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.