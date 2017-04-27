Marathon Petroleum posts higher first-quarter profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp's first-quarter profit surged from a year earlier, when it recorded an impairment related charge.

The net profit attributable to Marathon was $30 million, or 6 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $1 million, or less than 1 cent per share a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included 6 cents per share in charges, mainly related to a goodwill impairment recorded by MPLX LP, MPC's consolidated subsidiary.

Revenue and other income rose 27.8 percent to $16.39 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)