FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Marathon Petroleum profit falls due to refinery maintenance
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Marathon Petroleum profit falls due to refinery maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company’s Garyville refinery is in Louisiana, not Los Angeles)

May 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp, the third-largest standalone U.S. refining company, reported a 73 percent drop in first-quarter profit as two of its largest refineries processed less crude oil due to maintenance work.

Income from its refining and marketing business fell 67 percent to $362 million from a year earlier.

The company’s Garyville refinery in Louisiana and the Galveston Bay refinery in Texas were off line in the quarter.

Marathon said net income fell to $199 million, or 67 cents per share, as the company also took a $64 million charge on a pension settlement in the first quarter ended March 31. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.