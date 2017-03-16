FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PTC Therapeutics to buy Marathon's controversial DMD drug
March 16, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

REFILE-PTC Therapeutics to buy Marathon's controversial DMD drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds media packaging code)

March 16 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday that it would buy the rights to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Llc's controversial Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug, Emflaza, for $140 million upfront.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February approved the steroid for the devastating muscle-wasting disease that mainly affects young boys. The drug has been available outside the United States for decades.

Northbrook, Illinois-based Marathon has come under fire after saying the drug would carry a list price of $89,000 per year.

PTC said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

