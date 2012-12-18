FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Oil COO leaves with $4.6 mln severance
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

Marathon Oil COO leaves with $4.6 mln severance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp’s former Chief Operating Officer Dave Roberts will receive $4.6 million in severance, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The company said on Dec. 10 that the executive would leave the company on Dec. 14, without providing a reason for the departure.

In 2011, Roberts was the second-highest-paid executive at Marathon behind Chief Executive Officer Clarence Cazalot.

According to the company’s proxy statement filed in 2012, Roberts took home about $10 million in total compensation, compared with $31.5 million for Cazalot.

Marathon’s top executive officers do not have severance agreements, the proxy statement said.

Shares of Marathon Oil, which split off its refining business in June 2011, have risen 5.5 percent so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.