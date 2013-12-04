FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon Petroleum's Utica pipeline could spur more projects-exec
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Marathon Petroleum's Utica pipeline could spur more projects-exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s planned 50-mile pipeline in Ohio’s Utica shale play could lead to other projects to move condensate further west or into Canada, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.

The $140 million Utica pipeline project, dubbed Cornerstone, “could be the foundation for other projects to ship excess condensate west to refineries or on to Canada to use as a diluent,” Garry Peiffer, executive vice president of corporate planning and investor and government relations, said during a webcast of the company’s annual analyst meeting in New York.

Chief Executive Gary Heminger earlier told analysts that the company aims to invest aggressively in its midstream and retail segments to help balance the volatility of its refining segment.

Condensates are very light hydrocarbons that can be sold as crude oil, a diluent to blend into heavy Canadian crude, or processed in a condensate splitter and sold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.