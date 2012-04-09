FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marathon sells Alaska natgas assets to Hilcorp
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marathon sells Alaska natgas assets to Hilcorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said on Monday it agreed to sell its natural gas production, pipeline and storage assets in Alaska to privately held exploration and production company Hilcorp.

The sale includes 12.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas in storage as of the end of 2011, and net proved reserves equivalent to 17 million barrels of oil across 10 fields in the Cook Inlet. The sale price was not disclosed.

Last year’s net daily production from the assets averaged 93 million cubic feet of gas and 112 barrels of oil, Marathon said.

The deal, expected to close by fall of this year, does not include Marathon’s Alaska onshore drilling rig, which is being marketed separately.

Hilcorp Energy Co’s Alaska unit is run by John Barnes, an ex-Marathon manager in Alaska who joined Hilcorp to lead its expansion into the state with its purchase of Chevron Corp’s Cook Inlet interests last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.