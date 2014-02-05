CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly profit lower

(Corrects to show the results were lower on a sequential basis)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit fell and the U.S. oil and gas company saw a 23 percent decline in the price for its Canadian crude.

The Houston company had a fourth-quarter profit of $375 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $569 million, or 80 cents per share in the prior quarter.

Total oil and gas sales volumes, excluding Libya, averaged 463,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), slightly higher than the prior quarter’s volumes of 459,000 boepd.