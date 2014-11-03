FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil quarterly profit down, hit by lower oil prices
November 3, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Marathon Oil quarterly profit down, hit by lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Marathon Oil Corp on Monday said quarterly profit fell 24 percent, as the price of crude oil slid.

Profit in the third quarter was $431 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $569 million, or 80 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Total company sales volume from continuing operations, excluding Libya, averaged 411,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up more than 7 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

