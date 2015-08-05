FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil has quarterly loss on crude collapse
August 5, 2015

Marathon Oil has quarterly loss on crude collapse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas company Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, as the slump in crude prices hurt results.

Net loss in the second quarter was $386 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with a profit of $360 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Total production from continuing operations, excluding volumes from Libya, averaged 407,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) up 6 percent from the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

