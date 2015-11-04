FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil has third-quarter loss as low oil prices hurt
November 4, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Marathon Oil has third-quarter loss as low oil prices hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp, on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-earlier profit, as low commodity prices prompted the a U.S. oil company with operations in Texas and Equatorial Guinea to write down the value of assets.

Marathon, which slashed its dividend 76 percent last week, reported a third-quarter loss of $749 million, or $1.11 per share, compared with a profit of $431 million, or 64 cents per share.

Total oil and gas output from continuing operations (excluding Libya) averaged 434,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up 6 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

