CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly profit lower, output tops forecast
May 7, 2013 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Marathon Oil quarterly profit lower, output tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes production figure in paragraph 3 to make it comparable to forecast)

May 7 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell from a year earlier, as lower prices for crude oil weighed and the company wrote down the value of some oil and gas properties.

Houston based Marathon reported a profit of $383 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $417 million, or 59 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Oil and gas for sale excluding Libya averaged 427,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day, at the top end of the company’s estimate for production of 415,000 to 430,000 boe per day. (Reporting By Anna Driver. Editing by Andre Grenon)

