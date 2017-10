HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp : * Distillate exports reached 112,000 bpd in 3q, up from 73,000 bpd a year

ago-CEO * Corp’s Detroit refinery will be able to process 100,000 bpd of heavy

oil when restarted post-upgrade, up from 20,000 bpd-CEO * Expects US distillate demand to rise by 3.7 percent in 2013 including

exports-CEO