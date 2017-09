July 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Monday said it expects lower second-quarter earnings as the cost of some of the crude oil it processes into fuels rose.

Marathon said it expects a profit of $570 million to $600 million, or $1.75 to $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2013, compared with earnings of $814 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2012.