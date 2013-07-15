FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum sees lower quarterly earnings
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 9:32 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum sees lower quarterly earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Monday said it expects lower second-quarter earnings as the cost of some of the crude oil it processes into fuels rose.

Last week, Valero Energy Corp issued a similar profit warning. U.S. refining companies have seen profits wither as their oil costs increased because discounts of inland U.S. crude oil to global crudes shrunk. The companies also both cited rising costs for U.S. ethanol blending credits, known as RINs.

Marathon said it expects a profit of $570 million to $600 million, or $1.75 to $1.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2013, compared with earnings of $814 million, or $2.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2012.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires renewable identification numbers as proof of compliance with gasoline blending requirements for renewable fuels such as ethanol. If refiners and importers of gasoline do not blend enough ethanol, they must buy RIN credits on the open market to make up the shortfall.

Refiners blend up to 10 percent ethanol with gasoline, a limit they and automakers consider safe for most vehicles.

Shares of Findlay, Ohio, based Marathon were about 2 percent lower in post-market trading to $71.65.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.