FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum profit jumps; Galveston Bay helps
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum profit jumps; Galveston Bay helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher sales from its Galveston Bay plant.

Marathon, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining company, said its first-quarter profit was $725 million, or $2.17 per share, compared with $596 million or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Earnings met the analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marathon finalized its purchase of the Galveston Bay refinery in February. The plant, known for a 2005 explosion that killed 15 workers, was purchased from BP Plc as part of a $2.4 billion sale of Gulf Coast assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.