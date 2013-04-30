UPDATE 1-Marathon Petroleum profit jumps; Galveston Bay helps

April 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher sales from its Galveston Bay plant.

Marathon, the third-largest stand-alone U.S. refining company, said its first-quarter profit was $725 million, or $2.17 per share, compared with $596 million or $1.70 per share, a year earlier.

Earnings met the analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marathon finalized its purchase of the Galveston Bay refinery in February. The plant, known for a 2005 explosion that killed 15 workers, was purchased from BP Plc as part of a $2.4 billion sale of Gulf Coast assets.