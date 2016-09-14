FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Marco Polo Marine seeks to delay bond payments
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 14, 2016 / 4:20 AM / in a year

Singapore's Marco Polo Marine seeks to delay bond payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine Ltd, whose business includes building and chartering ships, said it was seeking consent from bond holders to extend the maturity of notes worth S$50 million ($37 million) that are due next month.

The company held an informal meeting with the noteholders to present an independent business review conducted by KPMG and to explore various options related to the impending maturity of the notes, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The noteholders present at the meeting appeared generally supportive of the company’s initiative, it said.

Marco Polo is one of several companies in Singapore’s offshore and marine sector whose financial results have been hit by the slump in oil prices.

$1 = 1.3657 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.