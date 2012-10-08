FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy eyewear maker Marcolin in talks with Pai fund over sale
October 8, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Italy eyewear maker Marcolin in talks with Pai fund over sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Marcolin is in advanced talks with private equity fund Pai over the sale of a majority stake.

In a statement on Monday, the maker of designer sunglasses for brands such as Tod’s and Balenciaga said talks have not yet been finalised. Tod’s owner Diego della Valle has a 20.2 percent stake, and his son Andrea has another 20.2 percent. Marcolin family members own several stakes.

Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Sunday that Pai could bid 300 million euros for 30 percent of the eyewear maker and delist the company.

Marcolin’s market capitalization as of Friday was 282 million euros. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

