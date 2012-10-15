FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marcolin sells controlling stake to Pai Fund
October 15, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Marcolin sells controlling stake to Pai Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Private equity fund PAI has agreed to purchase 78.39 percent of Italian eyewear-maker Marcolin at 4.25 euros per share or around 207 million euros ($268.42 million), PAI said on Monday.

The offer price is set below Friday’s closing price of 4.7820 euro for Marcolin shares.

PAI will launch a takeover offer at 4.25 euros a share for all the shares it does not yet own.

The deal, which needs regulatory approval, is expected to be closed by the end of November.

$1 = 0.7712 euros Reporting By Lisa Jucca

