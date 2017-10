NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday in choppy trading, giving back some of Thursday’s gains, as investors prepared for $72 billion in new supply next week.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.98 percent, up from 1.96 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 6/32 in price to yield 3.19 percent, up from 3.18 percent.