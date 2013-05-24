FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices gain, 10-year yields fall below 2 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices gain, 10-year yields fall below 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended their price gains on Friday and benchmark 10-year yields dipped below 2 percent as stocks fell and investors reevaluated whether the recent bond selloff is overdone.

Ten-year notes rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.99 percent, down from a high of 2.04 percent earlier on Friday.

Yields have largely held above 2 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday spooked investors by saying the Fed may decide to taper bond purchases in the coming few meetings if economic growth is strong.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.