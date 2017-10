NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a three-month low on Wednesday as unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data boosted optimism about the U.S. economy.

The euro fell as low as $1.2928 on Reuters data, the weakest since Dec. 10. It was last at $1.2937, down 0.7 percent on the day.