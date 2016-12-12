BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of preferred stock
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces offering of preferred stock
Dec 12 London-based commodities broker Marex Spectron Group Ltd made three new hires as part of its return to the U.S. power market, where it last had a presence more than seven years ago.
The firm appointed Christopher Grosso, Christopher Moster, and Brian Vooletich to its U.S. power broking team, effective immediately.
Grosso and Moster join after 15-year careers at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc, while Vooletich joins from OTC Global Holdings, where he spent seven years.
The trio will be based in New York office and report to Hunter Baldwin, managing director and head of North America. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 12 Former U.S. Representative Chaka Fattah, who served in Congress for more than 20 years, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in federal prison for orchestrating a series of frauds to enrich himself and boost his political career, U.S. prosecutors said.