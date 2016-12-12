Dec 12 London-based commodities broker Marex Spectron Group Ltd made three new hires as part of its return to the U.S. power market, where it last had a presence more than seven years ago.

The firm appointed Christopher Grosso, Christopher Moster, and Brian Vooletich to its U.S. power broking team, effective immediately.

Grosso and Moster join after 15-year careers at interdealer broker Tullett Prebon Plc, while Vooletich joins from OTC Global Holdings, where he spent seven years.

The trio will be based in New York office and report to Hunter Baldwin, managing director and head of North America. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)