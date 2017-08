June 16 (Reuters) - London-based commodities broker Marex Spectron appointed Matthew France head of institutional sales for its metals unit in Asia.

Based in Singapore, France will report to Simon Van Den Born, global head of metals.

France joined from Morgan Stanley, where he was an executive director managing the firm's Asian metals business. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)