#Financials
October 3, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Marex Spectron hires former UBS banker as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brokerage Marex Spectron has appointed former UBS investment banker John Wall as its new chief executive, the company said on Wednesday.

Wall replaces Roger Nagioff, who agreed to serve for a limited period during a time of rapid change and will become a non-executive director, a statement said.

Wall retired last year from UBS after 25 years with the bank, most recently as global co-head of investment banking.

Marex Spectron, majority owned by private equity firm JRJ Group, founded by ex-Lehman Brothers executives, bills itself as the world’s largest privately owned broker of financial products in the commodities sector.

The London-headquartered group also operates in financial futures, foreign exchange and securities.

In August, the company told Reuters it planned more acquisitions and would hire more staff, mostly in Asia, as it expanded its over-the-counter business. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Birrane)

