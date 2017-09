Jan 16 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA

* Says it heard for the first time about Piraeus Bank negotiations with KKR over part of its portfolio from the Capital Market Committee

* Says will oppose the transaction

* Says it is seeking mediation from the Greek Capital Market Committee

* Piraeus bank was not immediately available for comment

