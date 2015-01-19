FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIG announces 300 mln euros rights issue
January 19, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-MIG announces 300 mln euros rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA (MIG)

* Announces 300 million euros rights issue

* Says will issue 1 billion common shares at 0.3 euro per share, discount by 73.4 percent of the share’s par value

* Says the raised capital will be used to fund new investments and to repay debt

* Says will announce the investment banking advisors within 2 weeks

* Says will negotiate with KKR who has expressed interest for the group’s shares

Source text: bit.ly/1CcI9t4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

