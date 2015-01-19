BRIEF-MIG announces 300 mln euros rights issue

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA (MIG)

* Announces 300 million euros rights issue

* Says will issue 1 billion common shares at 0.3 euro per share, discount by 73.4 percent of the share’s par value

* Says the raised capital will be used to fund new investments and to repay debt

* Says will announce the investment banking advisors within 2 weeks

* Says will negotiate with KKR who has expressed interest for the group’s shares

