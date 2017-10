Feb 29 (Reuters) - Cypriot lender Marfin Popular posted a record full-year net loss of 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion) on Wednesday, hit by a writedown to its Greek sovereign debt holdings.

The bank said it had factored in a 60 percent impairment in the value of its Greek bonds, writing off some 1.9 billion euros in their nominal value. ($1 = 0.7450 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Dan Lalor)