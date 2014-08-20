Brazil's Marfrig achieves record beef exports in July

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Marfrig SA, Brazil’s second-largest meatpacker, exported a record amount of beef and slaughtered its largest number of cows ever in July due to strong demand and a limited offering outside of Brazil, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.

“July was the best month, in terms of both exports and slaughters, in the history of the company,” Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said in an interview.

Marfrig slaughtered 250,000 cows in July, well above its historical average.

Strong demand abroad has helped counter a weaker Brazilian market, he said. Exports were 45 percent of total sales in July, up from 40 percent over the second quarter of the year.

Brazilian beef is well positioned to benefit from growing global demand in emerging markets like the Middle East as traditional suppliers like the United States and Argentina face smaller commercial cattle herds, he said.

Robust exports encouraged the company to increase its installed capacity to 80 percent from just over 70 percent previously, Rial said. (Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Roberto Samora; Editing by Jan Paschal)