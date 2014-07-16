FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Marfrig to invest $291 mln in Moy Park in five to seven years
July 16, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Marfrig to invest $291 mln in Moy Park in five to seven years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Marfrig SA, Brazil’s second-largest meatpacker, plans to invest 170 million British pounds ($291 million) in Moy Park, its European unit, over the next five to seven years, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Marfrig maintained a capital spending plan worth 600 million reais ($270 million) for this year unaltered, according to the filing. The amount includes any potential investments at Moy Park, the filing said.

($1 = 0.584 British pounds)

$1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese

