Seara unit sale to cut Marfrig bank debt to 'practically zero' -exec
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

Seara unit sale to cut Marfrig bank debt to 'practically zero' -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - The sale of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Alimentos SA’s Seara poultry and pork unit to rival JBS SA will reduce Marfrig’s bank debt to “practically zero,” Seara Chief Executive Sergio Rial said in a press conference on Monday.

JBS will acquire the unit for 5.85 billion reais ($2.75 billion) in assumed debt, the companies announced in a securities filing on Monday, further extending JBS’ reach beyond its core beef business in a deal that throws a lifeline to financially strapped Marfrig.

