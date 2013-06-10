FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazil meatpacker JBS to pay $2.75 bln for Marfrig's poultry unit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Brazil meatpacker JBS to pay $2.75 bln for Marfrig's poultry unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to remove “reais” from estimated range of sale value)

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, will pay $2.75 billion for the Seara Brasil unit of rival Marfrig Alimentos SA, the companies said on Monday.

The purchase will give JBS ownership of Marfrig’s Seara-branded Brazilian poultry, pork and processed food business, according to a statement sent to Brazilian securities regulators.

Reuters reported on Saturday that the two companies were about to announce the sale of Seara to JBS. On Sunday Reuters reported the sale would be worth between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

$1 = 2.1311 Brazilian reais Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.