FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Marfrig raises $495 million in share offering - filing
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's Marfrig raises $495 million in share offering - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Marfrig Alimentos SA raised 1.05 billion reais ($495.3 million) in a share offering aimed at bolstering the capital base of Brazil’s second-biggest food company, according to a securities filing late Tuesday.

The new stock was offered at 8 reais per share.

The price is a discount to what Marfrig shares have been trading at the Sao Paulo stock exchange recently and in total represents less than the 1.49 billion reais the company said it could raise if additional and supplementary lots to the offering were subscribed.

The offering comes as Marfrig struggles to cut debt after acquiring a slew of smaller rivals to better compete in Brazil’s fast-growing market for processed foods.

On Tuesday, the company’s shares fell by nearly 16 percent ahead of the offering, closing at 9.05 reais per share. (Reporting By Paulo Prada; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.