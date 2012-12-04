Brazil's Marfrig raises $495 million in share offering - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Marfrig Alimentos SA raised 1.05 billion reais ($495.3 million) in a share offering aimed at bolstering the capital base of Brazil’s second-biggest food company, according to a securities filing late Tuesday.

The new stock was offered at 8 reais per share.

The price is a discount to what Marfrig shares have been trading at the Sao Paulo stock exchange recently and in total represents less than the 1.49 billion reais the company said it could raise if additional and supplementary lots to the offering were subscribed.

The offering comes as Marfrig struggles to cut debt after acquiring a slew of smaller rivals to better compete in Brazil’s fast-growing market for processed foods.

On Tuesday, the company’s shares fell by nearly 16 percent ahead of the offering, closing at 9.05 reais per share. (Reporting By Paulo Prada; Editing by Diane Craft)