SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Marfrig Alimentos SA rose more than 8 percent in Sao Paulo on Monday after the company agreed to sell its Seara Brasil poultry and pork unit to rival JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, for $2.75 billion in assumed debt.

JBS’ shares fell 4.63 percent, while the Bovespa benchmark index dropped 0.07 percent.