PE fund Jacob Ballas invests $38 mln in MARG Karaikal Port
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

PE fund Jacob Ballas invests $38 mln in MARG Karaikal Port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India-focused private equity firm Jacob Ballas, backed by New York Life International, has invested $38 million in Marg Karaikal Port, a unit of MARG Ltd , for a minority stake, the south Indian infrastructure firm said on Wednesday.

The port will use the funds to expand capacity to 28 million metric tonnes per annum, it said in a statement.

MARG Karaikal Port is an all-weather port on the south east coast of India.

Last year, Ascent Capital invested about 2 billion rupees to pick a minority stake in the firm..

The Indian Infrastructure Fund backed by India’s IDFC and Citigroup had invested in the port in 2010.

Reporting by Indulal PM

