FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CME raises margins for crude oil, gasoline futures
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CME raises margins for crude oil, gasoline futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (CY) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (BB) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises crude oil future NYMEX(CL) initial margins for specs by 8.8 percent to $4,070 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 10.8 percent to $4,510 per contract from $4,070

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday, November 17, 2014 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.