BRIEF-CME raises margins for crude oil, gasoline futures

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (CY) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises Brent Financial Futures (BB) initial margins for specs by 11.8 percent to $4,180 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises crude oil future NYMEX(CL) initial margins for specs by 8.8 percent to $4,070 per contract from $3,740

* CME raises RBOB gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 10.8 percent to $4,510 per contract from $4,070

* CME says the rates will be effective after the close of business on Monday, November 17, 2014 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)