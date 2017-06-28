Lawsuits take aim at virtual reality labs and apps
A Texas-based company filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against Boeing, Lockheed Martin and e-sports platform Sliver.tv, accusing them of infringing a patent on virtual reality technology.
A federal appeals court tossed a lawsuit filed by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve the state's growing legal marijuana industry.
In a decision on Tuesday, a divided three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Fourth Corner Credit Union's lawsuit asking a court to order the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to give it a master account, which it needs to process electronic transactions and be able to operate, should be dismissed. But the panel said the Denver-based credit union could refile its lawsuit.
The District of Columbia federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing housing finance giant Fannie Mae of firing her in retaliation for disclosing waste and mismanagement in a mortgage assistance program.