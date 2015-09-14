FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Fed contests legality of pot industry credit union
September 14, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas City Fed contests legality of pot industry credit union

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Colorado credit union created to serve the state’s marijuana industry is not recognized under federal law and cannot be given access to the U.S. banking payment system, lawyers for the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank told a federal judge.

In a court filing on Thursday, the lawyers challenged Colorado’s move to charter Denver-based Fourth Corner Credit Union, arguing that the state’s action is void because it is preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ipzZba

