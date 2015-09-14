Kansas City Fed contests legality of pot industry credit union

(Reuters) - A Colorado credit union created to serve the state’s marijuana industry is not recognized under federal law and cannot be given access to the U.S. banking payment system, lawyers for the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank told a federal judge.

In a court filing on Thursday, the lawyers challenged Colorado’s move to charter Denver-based Fourth Corner Credit Union, arguing that the state’s action is void because it is preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ipzZba