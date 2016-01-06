Judge rebuffs credit union's bid to provide marijuana banking

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve marijuana businesses, ruling that the court cannot “look the other way” while a financial institution violates the law.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said that despite marijuana’s legalization by Colorado and other states, it is still illegal under federal law, and banks can face criminal liability for serving the industry.

