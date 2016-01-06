FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rebuffs credit union's bid to provide marijuana banking
January 6, 2016 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rebuffs credit union's bid to provide marijuana banking

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a Colorado credit union seeking access to the U.S. banking system so it can serve marijuana businesses, ruling that the court cannot “look the other way” while a financial institution violates the law.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said that despite marijuana’s legalization by Colorado and other states, it is still illegal under federal law, and banks can face criminal liability for serving the industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MU80qS

