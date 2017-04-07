FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor
#U.S. Legal News
April 7, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 4 months ago

West Virginia lawmakers send medical marijuana bill to governor

Sharon Bernstein

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawmakers in West Virginia on Thursday passed a bill that would allow patients to use some forms of cannabis for medical needs, state records show.

If signed by Democratic Governor Jim Justice, the measure would make West Virginia the 29th state to allow the medical use of cannabis products including tinctures, extracts, pills and oils, according to the Marijuana Policy Project.

It does not authorize patients to smoke pot or grow their own marijuana, the Marijuana Policy Project said.

