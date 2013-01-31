FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Marimekko sees 2013 operating profit flat at best
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Marimekko sees 2013 operating profit flat at best

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing retailer Marimekko said a weak European economy was hurting sales, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be flat at best.

The company, known for its colourful prints, said an expansion in the U.S. and Asian markets would help sales grow by over 5 percent in 2013, but that operating profit would be lower or at the same level as in 2012.

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 99 percent from a year earlier, barely breaking even. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.