RPT-Marimekko sees 2013 operating profit flat at best

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing retailer Marimekko said a weak European economy was hurting sales, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be flat at best.

The company, known for its colourful prints, said an expansion in the U.S. and Asian markets would help sales grow by over 5 percent in 2013, but that operating profit would be lower or at the same level as in 2012.

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 99 percent from a year earlier, barely breaking even. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)