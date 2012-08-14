FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marimekko says set for return to profit after Q2 loss
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Marimekko says set for return to profit after Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing and textiles company Marimekko reported a further second-quarter loss on Tuesday after investing heavily in new overseas stores, but maintained its forecast of strong sales and profit growth for the full year.

Marimekko, known for its colourful printed fabrics, said operating losses narrowed to 545 million euros in the quarter, down from a loss of 798 million in the same period last year.

The company, which has been expanding over the past few years in the United States, Japan, and other overseas markets, said it expects sales to grow over 10 percent and operating profit to at least double in 2012. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.