Design group Marimekko looks to Asia with new ranges and stores

HELSINKI, May 21 (Reuters) - Marimekko, the Finnish fashion company known for its boldly coloured prints, is looking to expand in Asia with new stores and an updated clothing collection to give its brand a fresh lease of life, its new president said.

The textile maker came to epitomise Finnish everyday design and was made famous by Jackie Kennedy back in the 1960s.

It has since made some headway in foreign markets but growth has been relatively muted and some analysts say the brand is struggling to maintain its allure outside Finland.

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, who is only 33, is one of the people entrusted with regenerating the brand, having just added the role of president to her chief operating officer’s duties.

This year, Marimekko has opened new stores in China, Singapore, Thailand, Australia and Dubai, and is looking to open a total of 10-20 new shops this year on top of its about 150 current sites.

“We are developing our ready-to-wear and accessories collection to offer styles that can be mixed and matched,” said Alahuhta-Kasko over a fruit salad at the company’s headquarters.

“We have added new materials,” she said, adding that clothing lines had also been modernised.

Evli analyst Joonas Hayha, who has a “reduce” rating on the stock, said Marimekko’s international expansion hasn’t looked very productive as yet.

“It is a major challenge for them to increase the brand awareness abroad,” he said.

Alahuhta-Kasko, who joined the company as a spokeswoman 10 years ago, will work with chairman and CEO Mika Ihamuotila to address that challenge.

Repeating a forecast of falling full-year earnings, Alahuhta-Kasko noted that developing a fashion company was a long-term process.

“The goal is to grow and succeed in the international arena as a Finnish design house built on authentic, timeless and sustainable values.” she said.

“We see strong interest towards Nordic design and lifestyle in all our main markets.”

Marimekko last year made 55 percent of its sales of 94 million euros ($105 million) in Finland and 19 percent in Asia-Pacific, where Japan is currently its biggest market.

A three-year recession in its home market has hit Marimekko and from the first quarter, it booked an operating loss of about one million euros, partly due to a store closure. The company has a market capitalisation of just over 80 million euros. ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)