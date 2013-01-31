FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Marimekko sees 2013 operating profit flat at best
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 31, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Marimekko sees 2013 operating profit flat at best

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing retailer Marimekko said a weak European economy was hitting sales, and forecast 2013 operating profit to be flat at best.

The company, known for its colourful prints, said on Thursday that while an expansion in Asian and U.S. markets would help sales grow over 5 percent in 2013, operating profit would be lower or at the same level as last year.

Fourth-quarter operating profit fell 99 percent, it said.

Last week, Marimekko said weak consumer spending and higher-than-expected expansion costs hit profitability in 2012. It opened 19 new stores last year, including 12 outside Finland.

It said on Thursday it would step up its expansion into markets beyond Finland where it is one of the most ubiquitous brands.

Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.