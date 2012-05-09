Marimekko repeats 2012 outlook after Q1 loss

HELSINKI, May 9 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing and textiles group Marimekko reiterated its expectations of at least doubling its operating profit in 2012, when reporting it swung to a first-quarter loss.

“The increased share of retail sales adds to the seasonality of the business, and thus the operating profit is expected to be generated entirely in the second half of the year,” the company said on Wednesday .

Marimekko, known for its bold and colourful fabric prints, has been opening new stores around the world over the past few years. It plans to open up to 20 new stores this year in countries including the United States, Australia and China.

The expansion has been costly, and it reported a January-March operating loss of 935,000 euros ($1.2 million) from a profit of 360,000 euros in the 2011 period.

Sales rose 9 percent to 18.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Dan Lalor)