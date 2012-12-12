FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Marimekko cuts outlook on 2012 operating profit
December 12, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Finland's Marimekko cuts outlook on 2012 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Finnish clothing retailer Marimekko cut its profit outlook for 2012 on Wednesday, saying sales had recently been slower than expected.

Marimekko shares fell 5.6 percent to 15.61 euros in late trade after the company, known for its colourful prints, forecast its full-year operating profit to be at the same level as in 2011.

It previously said its profit would at least double from the 3.5 million euros ($4.6 million) it reported last year.

It is due to report its full-year results on January 31. ($1 = 0.7693 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Patrick Lannin)

