BRIEF-Marimekko: 2012 profit hurt by weak margins, costs
January 24, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Marimekko: 2012 profit hurt by weak margins, costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Marimekko Oyj : * Advance information about Marimekko’s 2012 earnings - net sales grew by 14%,

operating profit weaker than anticipated * Says net sales in 2012 were about EUR 88.5 million * Says 2012 operating profit was approximately EUR 2.0 million * Says profit was weakened by lower-than-expected retail sales margin in

Finland, postponement of some significant wholesale orders,

higher-than-anticipated costs * Shares fall 3.9 percent after profit warning (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

