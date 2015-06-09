FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marine Harvest calls off AquaChile merger deal
June 9, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Marine Harvest calls off AquaChile merger deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 9 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest, the world’s biggest fish farmer, called off plans to merge its Chilean operations with AquaChile, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The parties have unfortunately not been able to reach a joint final agreement and the conditional transaction agreement has been terminated by mutual consent,” the Norwegian firm said.

“Marine Harvest still believes in Chile as one of the global centres for salmon farming going forward. Accordingly, (it) will continue to develop its current farming assets in Chile through its wholly-owned subsidiary MH Chile.”

It added that it continued to believe that consolidation in Chile is a prerequisite for a profitable and sustainable industry.

The firms agreed on the deal in January, which would have given Marine Harvest a 42.8 percent stake in the combined firm. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
